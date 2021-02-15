Colliers Securities Comments on Radware Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radware in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. Radware’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

RDWR opened at $26.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81. Radware has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Radware by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Radware by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Radware by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

