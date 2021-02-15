Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colony Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Colony Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 22,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.