Color Platform 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,148.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $739,322.72 and $1,148.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,055.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.61 or 0.01493310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00508080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00044359 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005333 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

