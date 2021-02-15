ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.00283612 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062489 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,673,755,651 coins and its circulating supply is 12,632,713,824 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

