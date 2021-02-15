Comerica Bank Acquires 186,303 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $12.37 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

