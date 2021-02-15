Comerica Bank Acquires 20,010 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Western Union by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,874,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,634,000 after purchasing an additional 559,547 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,251,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,680,000 after buying an additional 327,665 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 3,652,788 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 574,920 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

Shares of WU opened at $23.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

