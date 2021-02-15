Comerica Bank Acquires 28,440 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Open Lending worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 16.9% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

LPRO opened at $42.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

