Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 199,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 169.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.23.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.