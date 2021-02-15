Comerica Bank Buys 5,414 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Amdocs by 99.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 33.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

