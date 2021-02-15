Comerica Bank Buys 8,129 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $86.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $98.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

