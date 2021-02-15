Comerica Bank Has $2.42 Million Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 1,795,706 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,026,000 after buying an additional 1,662,698 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,437,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 398,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 593,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 372,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

