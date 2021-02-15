Comerica Bank Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,662 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Rambus worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rambus by 21.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 89,690 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 24.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 469,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth $5,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

RMBS opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,070 shares of company stock worth $1,413,096 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

