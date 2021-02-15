Comerica Bank Has $2.50 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,784,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 987,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after acquiring an additional 769,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 620,187 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,790,000 after acquiring an additional 596,433 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

IPG opened at $24.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

