Comerica Bank Has $2.52 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,399 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 317,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $106.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

