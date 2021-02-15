Comerica Bank Has $2.61 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $1,225,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,933,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $4,307,774. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

