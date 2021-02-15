Comerica Bank Has $2.67 Million Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.37% of SP Plus worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.01 on Monday. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.