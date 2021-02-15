Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $41.22 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -515.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.