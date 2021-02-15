Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,484,000 after acquiring an additional 487,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 362,165 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 199.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 277,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 184,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 51.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 166,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

