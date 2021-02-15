Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,014.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,862,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $157.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

