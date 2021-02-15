Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of BioTelemetry worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEAT. Benchmark lifted their target price on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

