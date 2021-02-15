Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.35% of The Aaron’s worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,708,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 27,526.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 297.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 41.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAN. Stephens lowered The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

