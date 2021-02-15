Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.