Comerica Bank Sells 12,762 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,762 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $148.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

