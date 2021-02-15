Comerica Bank Sells 1,381 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.65 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

