Comerica Bank Sells 1,408 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Albany International worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE AIN opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.