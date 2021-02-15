Comerica Bank Sells 1,513 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $956,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $86.44 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock worth $1,685,864 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

