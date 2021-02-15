Comerica Bank Sells 2,004 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Leidos by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Leidos by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $107.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

