Comerica Bank Sells 2,181 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB opened at $67.88 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.