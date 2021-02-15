Comerica Bank Sells 2,409 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 127.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $291.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.33. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

