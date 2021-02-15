Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 213.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Comerica worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 201.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Comerica by 91.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

