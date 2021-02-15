Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,452. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

