Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.20 by Independent Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €4.20 ($4.94) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.33 ($6.27).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Monday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

