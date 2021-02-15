Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 43,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 10,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Community First Bancshares worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI)

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.