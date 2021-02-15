Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGDDF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $142.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.02. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $142.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

