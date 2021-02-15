Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 47.3% in January

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the January 14th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 763,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 58.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

