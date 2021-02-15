Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 47.3% in January

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the January 14th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of SBS stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.49%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
