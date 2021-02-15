Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. 6,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,276. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $350,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,327. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 524,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

