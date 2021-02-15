Compound Hits One Day Volume of $550.60 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $550.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $470.08 or 0.00975814 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,611,498 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

