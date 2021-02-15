Compound Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $470.08 or 0.00975814 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $550.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,611,498 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.