comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report $89.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.30 million and the highest is $90.43 million. comScore reported sales of $95.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $355.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.40 million to $356.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $362.38 million, with estimates ranging from $358.86 million to $365.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

SCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 664,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 77.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SCOR opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.