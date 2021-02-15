Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

