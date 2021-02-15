Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the January 14th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

CRK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. 135,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 906,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

