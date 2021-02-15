Conceal (CCX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $33,885.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $717,003.31 and $33,885.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,573.81 or 0.99941630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.13 or 0.00550665 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $459.01 or 0.00964269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.45 or 0.00232027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00093340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003860 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,508,829 coins and its circulating supply is 9,837,078 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.