Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the January 14th total of 662,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

