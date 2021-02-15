Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

