Constellation Price Tops $0.0299 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded 121.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00068752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.39 or 0.00960118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052045 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.55 or 0.05143160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

