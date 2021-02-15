Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Up 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Content Value Network has a market cap of $11.72 million and $2.90 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars.

