ContentBox (BOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 101.8% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00667256 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

