Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $48.41 million and $7.15 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.41 or 0.00995906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.90 or 0.05277935 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,793,749,969 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

