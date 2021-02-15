CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.17 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 226.8% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $65,799.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00090030 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00249943 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019836 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,868,670 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

