CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 330.5% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $11.09 million and $68,485.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00089879 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 124.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00274699 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017912 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,868,670 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

